Here's all you need to know about the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

May - 01 - 2025

The 18th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations is officially underway in Egypt, promising three weeks of thrilling football action from the continent’s rising stars.

Running from 27 April to 18 May 2025, this prestigious youth tournament not only crowns the champions of Africa at U-20 level but also serves as a direct qualification route to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, with four coveted spots available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament

Host Nation and Venues

Egypt, three-time U-20 continental champions, was confirmed as the replacement host after Côte d’Ivoire withdrew earlier this year.

The matches are being staged across three cities — Cairo, Ismailia, and Suez — making use of four major stadiums:

Cairo International Stadium (Capacity: 75,000)

30 June Stadium, Cairo (Capacity: 30,000)

Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia (Capacity: 22,000)

Suez Stadium, Suez (Capacity: 27,000)

Egypt has a strong record of organizing major continental tournaments and is expected to deliver yet another successful event, after recently hosting the senior AFCON in 2019 and the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations the same year.

Format and Group Stage

The 13 qualified teams have been divided into three groups — one of five teams (Group A) and two of four teams (Groups B and C).

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. From there, a traditional knockout system will be followed.

The groups are:

Group A: Egypt (hosts), Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania

Group B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco

Group C: Senegal (defending champions), Ghana, DR Congo, Central African Republic

All group-stage matches are played in a round-robin format, with three points for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss.

In the event of tied points, head-to-head results, goal difference, goals scored, and even drawing of lots may come into play to determine rankings.

What’s at Stake

In addition to lifting the continental title, the stakes are incredibly high: the four semi-finalists will earn automatic qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

Africa has traditionally performed strongly at U-20 World Cups, with Ghana winning in 2009 and Senegal finishing runners-up in 2023. The qualification battle in Egypt 2025 promises to be fierce.

The Qualified Teams

The tournament features a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting debutants.

Notable qualifiers include:

Senegal: Reigning champions and favorites to retain their crown.

Nigeria: Record seven-time winners at this level, boasting a rich history.

Egypt: Hosts and three-time U-20 AFCON winners, eager for home success.

Ghana: Four-time champions aiming to reclaim continental dominance.

Morocco: 1997 champions, returning to compete strongly.

Debutants: Sierra Leone and Kenya are making historic first appearances, signaling the growing spread of youth football development across the continent.

Star Players to Watch

The TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has a rich tradition of unearthing future global stars. Legends such as Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto’o, and Didier Drogba made their first mark at youth tournaments like this.

Key players expected to shine in Egypt 2025 include:

Pierre Dorival (Senegal): The exciting Lyon midfielder is known for launching attacks

Mohamed Abdallah (Egypt): The home crowd will pin hopes on this dynamic midfielder.

Jerry Afriyie (Ghana): A rising forward with clinical finishing ability.

Kparabo Arierhi (Nigeria): A lethal striker who impressed during qualifiers.

Defending Champions and Big Contenders

Senegal enters as defending champions, hoping to continue their recent dominance in African youth football. However, they will face stiff competition from Nigeria, Ghana, and hosts Egypt, all of whom have pedigree at this level.

South Africa and Morocco also present serious challenges, with strong squads capable of going deep into the tournament.

Egypt’s Preparation and Facilities

Egypt’s selection as host brings a guarantee of world-class organization. All four stadiums have been upgraded, and training facilities meet CAF's highest standards.

Security, hospitality, and medical services have been prioritized, with fans expected to enjoy a safe and festive tournament atmosphere across Cairo, Ismailia, and Suez.

Historical Background

The CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has been played since 1979, originally as a home-and-away tournament before evolving into a full host-nation event from 1991.

The tournament has launched the careers of many African greats, and its importance in the footballing calendar cannot be overstated.

Previous winners include:

Nigeria (7 titles)

Ghana (4 titles)

Egypt (3 titles)

Cameroon, Congo, Angola, Zambia, and Senegal have each won once.

Key Dates

27 April – 9 May 2025: Group stage

12 May 2025: Quarter-finals

15 May 2025: Semi-finals

18 May 2025: Third-place playoff and Final

The final is set to be played at the Cairo International Stadium, one of Africa’s most iconic venues.

How to Follow the Action

Fans across Africa and beyond can follow the tournament live through CAF's official broadcast partners including SuperSport, beIN Sports, Canal+, and on CAF TV’s YouTube channel.