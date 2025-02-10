Featured

Ghana’s stars smash athletics records in USA

Feb - 10 - 2025

Ghana’s rising sprint star Anita Afrifa has stormed into the record books, setting a new Ghana national indoor 200m record with a blistering 23.26 seconds at the 2025 Steve Miller Invitational in Kansas, USA.

The Colby Community College sprinter erased the previous mark of 23.34 seconds, set by compatriot Flings Owusu-Agyapong in 2016, in a performance that underlined her rapid rise in US collegiate athletics.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Clinton Fletcher, Afrifa’s performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Not only did she set a new national record, but she also claimed the meeting record at the event, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most promising sprinters in the US National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Afrifa, a former student of St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi, has been on a meteoric rise since her arrival in the US.

In 2024, she became the first female athlete from Colby Community College to be named NJCAA National Athlete of the Year, a testament to her dominance in sprint events.

Her latest achievement is yet another milestone in what promises to be a glittering career.

Her recent exploits have not gone unnoticed, as she was named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Athlete of the Week.

Just last weekend, Afrifa set a personal best and school record in both the 60m (7.30s) and followed it with the 200m mark of 23.72s.

Remarkably, her 7.30s finish in the 60m now ranks her second all-time in NJCAA history, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in collegiate sprinting.

Yeboah leaps to new heights

Meanwhile, high jump sensation Rose Yeboah continues to soar to new heights, shattering her national indoor record by clearing 1.92m at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

It marks the second time this season that Yeboah has broken her own school record, and she now holds sole possession of the third-best jump in the nation this season, surpassing elite competitors such as Elena Kulichenko of Georgia and Rachel Glenn of Arkansas.

Yeboah of the University of Illinois, who secured second place in the competition behind Temitope Adeshina, has now broken her school record twice this season, a testament to her consistency and ever-improving form.

Having represented Ghana at the Paris Olympics, she remains one of the country’s top medal hopefuls for the upcoming World Championships later this year.

