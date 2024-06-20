Featured

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus linked to mega-money Saudi move to Al Ittihad

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 10:49

West Ham are facing a battle to keep Mohammed Kudus with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad one of the clubs interested in signing the forward this summer.

Kudus enjoyed a successful first season at the London Stadium, scoring 14 goals following his move from Ajax a year ago.

West Ham, who have appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, are desperate to keep hold of the 23-year-old Ghana international.

ESPN reports that there is significant interest from Al Ittihad -- who also have Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté in their squad -- as well as from a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia in another West Ham player, Brazil international Lucas Paquetá.

Al Nassr are looking to bring in a creative central midfielder this summer and have looked at Paquetá, although any deal will be complicated by the Football Association (FA) charges brought against the 26-year-old for allegedly spot-fixing.

The FA charges, which Paquetá denies, state that he purposely received bookings "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Al Nassr are also interested in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is another Premier League player of interest to clubs in the Saudi Pro League.