Arsenal set £30m price tag on Partey

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are ready to part ways with their defensive midfielder Thomas Partey for £30 million.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to cash in on Thomas Partey amidst interest in his services from the Middle East.

Mikel Arteta’s team have set an asking price of £30 million for their midfield mainstay who has struggled with injuries in the recent past.

After making a name for himself at Atletico Madrid, Partey made the move to the English club towards the end of 2020 for a fee of £45 million. He has been an important part of their first team over the years and has featured in over 110 games for them.

The 2023/24 season was a bit of a nightmare for the Ghana international. He missed as many as 34 games with injury. He was involved in just 16 games and played less than 900 minutes of first-team football.

Partey’s contract at the English club runs out in 12 months and there is interest in his services from Saudi Arabia. Clubs from the Middle East are looking to offer him a massive contract. They have already met his representatives as they look to take him away from Europe.

Despite the importance of Partey in Arteta’s system, the club are now looking to cash in on him in the summer due to concerns about his recent injury struggles. Amidst a lot of interest in his services, they are looking to raise significant funds.

With his deal running out in 12 months, it is surely the best time to sanction his departure and cut their losses. Since the interest is from the Middle East, the Gunners are looking to make the most out of the situation and they have set a high asking price of £30 million. –TheHardTackle