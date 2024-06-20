Featured

Black Stars soar in FIFA rankings after World Cup qualifying wins

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:53

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, have enjoyed a jump in the latest FIFA rankings, climbing four places to 64th. This positive movement follows their impressive victories over Mali and Central African Republic in recent World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

Otto Addo's men displayed resilience, coming from behind to defeat Mali 2-1 before securing a convincing 4-3 home win against Central African Republic. These results have not only boosted Ghana's World Cup qualification prospects but also propelled them up the FIFA rankings, both globally and within Africa.

The Black Stars have moved two places higher on the continental scale, transitioning from 14th to 12th in Africa.

On the global stage, Argentina retain their top position, reflecting their continued strong performances. France hold firm in second place, while Belgium climb a spot to third. England, however, slip down to fourth after previously occupying third.

The June rankings showcase a dynamic landscape, with significant movement across the board. This is unsurprising, considering the recent flurry of international fixtures, including World Cup qualifiers across Africa, Asia, and North and Central America, alongside warm-up matches for the European Championships and continental tournaments in South America and Oceania.

While the top three remain unchanged, there's been a reshuffle beneath them. Brazil climb a position to fourth place, while England drop to fifth. Portugal, Netherlands, and Spain maintain their spots in the top ten, with Croatia edging past Italy for ninth place.

Beyond the top ten, there are numerous eye-catching surges. Ghana's four-place jump is impressive, but they're not alone. Honduras, Haiti, Curaçao, and Benin have all climbed four positions, while Namibia lead the way with a remarkable nine-place ascent.

The positive movements continue throughout the rankings. Mozambique, Madagascar, North Korea, Sudan, Nicaragua, and Gibraltar have all been rewarded for recent performances, climbing the table. Liberia, however, take the crown for the most significant improvement, rising a staggering ten places. The Lone Stars remain undefeated throughout 2024.