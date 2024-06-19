Featured

Ridge Tennis Club wins Eid-ul-Adha tennis tournament

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 17:00

Ridge Tennis Club emerged victorious at the inaugural Eid-ul-Adha Tennis Tournament held over the weekend at the Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) Tennis Club in Mamponteng, Kumasi.

The one-day tournament featured teams from G.O Tennis Club in Sunyani, Ridge Tennis Club (Lancaster) in Kumasi, Kumasi Tennis Club, and the host, Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club.

Ridge Tennis Club delivered a stellar performance, securing the championship with 9 points. G.O Tennis Club, led by head coach Daniel Kwakye (Great Okoro), followed in second place with 6 points. Kumasi Tennis Club claimed third place with 3 points, while Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club finished fourth with 2 points.

In an interview, Rev. Father Sylvester Frimpong, headmaster of OLAG, stated, "The purpose of this tournament is to encourage more people to be interested in tennis and also to meet friends from different parts of the country. We aim to commemorate this year's Muslim festival and exercise our bodies because, as the saying goes, ‘a sound mind lives in a sound body.’ We need to be strong so we can return to our various workplaces as effective leaders."

Rev. Father Sylvester Frimpong added, "We want to offer the younger people living around Mamponteng the opportunity to join the club and be trained. By catching them young, they could be prepared to become professional tennis players who could play for Ghana."

Mr. John Asiamah Boamah, President of Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club, noted, "Sports is all about training, and we have not been training consistently. That’s what caused our loss today. Going forward, we will strategize as a club and will see results."