Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Patricia Mantey appeals for funds to undergo surgery

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 15:44

Former Black Queen goalkeeper Patricia Mantey has appealed to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, Ministry of Youth and Sports, public and philanthropists to assist her with funds to undergo surgery following a ligament injury she sustained while playing active football.

The veteran goalkeeper, who played for the Black Queens between 2012 and 2018 now walks with the help of crutches and wears a leg brace to aid her movement.

She was part of the Black Queens team that beat host nation Cote D'Ivoire 1-0 to win the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Women's tournament in Abidjan.



Mantey, 31, also played for the Black Maidens team that qualified Ghana for her maiden FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in New Zealand in 2008 after a 2-1 win over Cameroon in Yaounde.

She also helped Ghana Immigration Ladies to secure their first qualification into the National Women's League (NWL) in 2012.

"I sustained my ligament injury in October 2021 while playing a friendly game with my club at McDan Astro Turf. It was a corner kick, so I jumped into the air and caught the ball. When I landed, I realized my leg had twisted."

"After my MRI test, the doctor told me that my ligament tissues had torn into pieces, and I needed to undergo surgery, which costs GHC 60,000." She added, "Although Immigration still pays me, I appeal to the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the general public to support me with money to undergo ligament surgery," she said on Asempa FM.