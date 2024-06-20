Featured

Otto Addo stands firm on dropping Ayew

Maurice Quansah Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 13:50

In a move that has ignited lively debate among fans and pundits, Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has staunchly defended his decision to leave Captain Andre Ayew out of the squad that clinched victories over Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

Despite Ayew's recent standout performances for his French club, Le Havre, the coach is looking towards the long-term future of the national team.

Ayew, a stalwart with 118 international cups, has been in fine form in Ligue 1, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 20 appearances this season.

His omission from the national team, therefore, came as a shock to many. However, Otto Addo clarified at a press conference two weeks ago in Accra that the veteran midfielder's exclusion did not signal the end of his international career.

Following Ghana’s dramatic 4-3 victory over CAR, the coach spoke to TV3 and elaborated on his controversial decision, emphasising that it was made in the best interest of the team.

Addo revealed that he had a thorough discussion with Ayew before making the call, stressing that the decision was made with the nation's best interests in mind.

"I've always said Andre is a living legend, someone who has given so much for our nation," the coach remarked. "He’s a remarkable player and person, representing Ghana with unparalleled passion. However, as a coach, my responsibility is to think about the future and what's best for the team."

"I had a good conversation with him and I took my decision and in the end, it was always in the best interest of the nation and for the team," the coach, who refused to divulge the details of his discussion with 34-year-old Ayew who has played for Ghana since 2007, explained.