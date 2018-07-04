Dr Amoah, Oti Akenteng mandated to manage Ghanaian football

World football governing body, FIFA and the Ghanaian government have mandated Dr Kofi Amoah and Mr Oti Akenteng to constitute an interim Liason Team in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to manage football in the country
The directive was contained in a press statement issued today after a government delegation met with FIFA officials last week in Zurich, Switzerland.
The statement signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah said, following those deliberations both parties agreed to collaborate closely to restore normalcy and integrity to the administration of football in Ghana.
"2. Pending the institution of definite interim measures for the administration of football in Ghana, the following persons are mandated to constitute a Liason Team with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for football affairs in Ghana:
a. Dr Kofi Amoah (Head of Liason Team)
b. Coach Oti Akenteng (Member)
The government delegation that met with the FIFA officials included the Sports Minister, Mr Asiamah, Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency Cynthia Mamle Morrison.
Background
The government in July announced plans to dissolve the GFA following an investigative documentary by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football which implicated several of its high-ranking officials.
The video implicated the former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in alleged corrupt acts and other dealings against the interest of the GFA. Mr Nyantakyi, the First Vice President of CAF and a member of the powerful FIFA Council, resigned from all football roles days after FIFA’s Ethics Committee handed him a 90-day worldwide ban from all football activities.
The government, through the Attorney General later secured a 10-day injunction against the organisation of any football activity as part of its plans to dissolve the GFA.