Inter Allies sack Kenichi Yatsuhahsi

Ghana Premier League club Inter Allies have parted ways with Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhahsi after reaching a mutual agreement
.
However, Allies in a statement said their contractual agreement with Kenichi which began in November 2017 was terminated mutually.
"We appreciate the hard work of Kenichi Yatsuhahsi as Head Coach during the first round of the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League," a statement issued by the club said.
"We wish to assure our supporters that, Management shall take all steps necessary to find a suitable Coach for the first team".
Kenichi departs Allies with the club in 6th position on the league table with 24 points after the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League.
This is the second time that Kenichi has been sacked by a Ghanaian Premier League club.
It will be recalled that he was also sacked by Accra Hearts of Oak before the start of the second round of 2015/16 season.
He also worked with Nigerian Premier League side FC Ifeanyi Ubah in 2016 and Cambodian C-League club Tiger FC in 2017.
Former Ashantigold trainer Charles Kwabla (CK) Akunnor is thought to be an early frontrunner to replace Kenichi as Allies Head Coach.