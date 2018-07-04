Mayweather sued $2m for 'no-show' at events in Ghana

Floyd Mayweather is stepping into the ring for a new legal fight after being sued by a Nigerian company claiming he scammed them
.
After the deal was made, Floyd provided the company with a video confirming the appearances.
He was wired a $210,000 advance, but days before his first appearance decided to bail. Zinni claims there was an offer to reschedule for December 2017, with an increased price of $550,000. The company accepted, but Mayweather once again bailed and allegedly hasn’t returned the $210K.
Zinni is now taking Mayweather to federal court in California, and asking for $2 million to set things straight.
While that's a lot for any normal person, it's a drop in the bucket for Mayweather who was named Forbes' highest-paid athlete back in June. He earned that No. 1 spot after raking in $275 million from his August 2017 fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Investopedia has estimated that the 41-year-old's net worth is somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion.
He’s even bragged about the ease of crossing the $1 billion