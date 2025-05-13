Next article: Right to Dream Academy robotics team to represent Ghana at 2025 Robofest World Finals

DCOP Lydia Donkor appointed Chairperson of Greater Accra Armwrestling

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 13 - 2025 , 15:44 2 minutes read

In a move aimed at strengthening the sport of armwrestling in the Greater Accra Region, a new team of executives has been appointed by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

The appointed executives, who will serve a two-year term, are tasked with steering the region’s armwrestling association towards excellence, culminating in an elective congress at the end of their tenure.

At the helm of the new leadership is DCOP Lydia Donkor, who already serves as a board member of GAF. She assumes the role of Chairperson. A seasoned sports administrator and law enforcement professional, DCOP Donkor brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Other members of the leadership team include ACI Gordon Saah of the Ghana Immigration Service as Vice Chairman; Mr Henry Quarshie, a businessman, as Secretary; Mr Percy Kwesi Amuah, also a businessman, as Treasurer; Mr Alberto Paa Nii Aryee, a brands and communications consultant, as Public Relations Officer; Mr Kendrick Aryee, a marketing consultant, as Organiser; and Miss Osman Maaida, a businesswoman, as Women’s Commissioner.

As regional executives, their mandate includes: promoting and developing the sport of armwrestling in the Greater Accra Region; identifying and nurturing talent; organising regional armwrestling competitions and events; collaborating with national and international bodies to create opportunities for regional athletes; increasing participation and engagement across the region; providing training and capacity-building programmes for coaches, officials, and athletes; and forming armwrestling clubs in schools, communities, and workplaces to develop grassroots talent.

The new executives have already hit the ground running, with plans underway to further develop the sport in the region.

"We are excited to take on this challenge and contribute to the growth and development of armwrestling in the Greater Accra Region," said DCOP Lydia Donkor, Chairperson of the Greater Accra Armwrestling Association. "We look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve our goals and make armwrestling a force to be reckoned with in the region."

The appointments have been met with enthusiasm from the armwrestling community, who are eager to see the impact of the new leadership.

"As we settle in, we’re calling on all armwrestling enthusiasts, athletes, and supporters to join us on this exciting journey," said Vice Chairman Gordon Saah.