Boxing: Sarah Asare, Ghana’s first female matchmaker, set to deliver another thriller

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:32 4 minutes read

When the bell rings at the Accra Sports Stadium next Friday, February 28, boxing fans will witness a night of high-octane action as some of Ghana’s finest fighters, including African Games bronze medallist, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey; former WBO Africa champion, Wasiru ‘Gyatabi’ Mohammed, and ex-national cruiserweight titlist, Haruna Mohammed, step into the ring.

However, behind the scenes, orchestrating this spectacle of blood, sweat, and tears is a trailblazer rewriting the rules of the game: Sarah Lotus Abena Asare, Ghana’s first and only female boxing matchmaker.

For Sarah, 30, breaking into the male-dominated world of boxing was never part of the plan. The daughter of Kwesi Ofori Asare, the long-time head trainer of Ghana’s national boxing team, she initially stepped into the role to support her father’s new venture,

Wisdom Boxing Promotions. But what began as a helping hand has blossomed into a passion — and a mission to inspire women across the sporting world.

“When Coach Asare took his promotional licence, I applied for one too to help make the event a success,” she remarked in an interview with Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview.

Sarah Lotus Asare (2nd from right) has defied the odds as Ghana's only female matchmaker and put together some notable boxing fights

“At the time, I didn’t plan to keep doing it, but I enjoyed it—and now I’m about to do my fourth event. This is proof that women in sports shouldn’t be limited to just being boxers or referees. We can be decision-makers and influencers too,” she said.

Change-maker in boxing

At just 30, Sarah’s journey is a testament to her determination and vision. A graduate with a BA and MPhil in Archaeology from the University of Ghana, she is currently pursuing a PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies while juggling her role as Tour Operations Assistant Manager at Cross Cultural Travel and Tours in Accra. But it is her work in boxing that has truly set her apart.

Since her debut event at the Accra Sports Stadium in August 2023, she has curated fight nights at the Bukom Boxing Arena and the Kawukudi Park, earning a reputation for delivering electrifying matchups that draw fans from beyond Ghana’s traditional boxing heartland of Bukom.

Her upcoming event, aptly titled Blood, Sweat & Tears, promises to be no different.

"I learn every day. I listen and take advice from people with technical expertise and experience. Fans should expect to feel the spirit of Bukom at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The card is stacked with hungry, determined young fighters ready to leave everything in the ring—their blood, sweat and tears,” she explained.

The event, which coincides with Black History Month, will feature fighters from Togo, Liberia and Nigeria taking on Ghanaian boxers, adding an international flavour to the night. In between bouts, the renowned James Town Kolomashi Cultural Group will keep the atmosphere buzzing with their vibrant performances.

Vision for Ghanaian boxing

For Sarah, matchmaking is about more than just putting together fight cards—it is part of a bigger mission. She is determined to play a role in helping Ghana produce a world champion within the next five years, a key vision of Wisdom Boxing Promotions.

She has long championed female empowerment in sports, using her role to inspire other women to take up leadership positions beyond just being boxers or referees.

“Women in sports shouldn’t be limited to competing; they can be decision-makers and influencers too. My events have brought fresh eyes to the sport beyond Bukom, and that is what motivates me,” she stated.

Beyond the boxing ring, Sarah’s passion extends to social change. It is about legacy. Through her initiative Girl’s Box, she uses boxing as a tool to campaign for girl child education, combat teenage pregnancy, and raise awareness about breast cancer.

Sarah's journey into the world of boxing was influenced by a supportive role she played for her father, veteran trainer Kwesi Ofori Asare (left) in managing Wisdom Boxing Promotions

She also serves as Executive Secretary for the WBC Cares Africa chapter and has authored B FOR BUKOM: An Alphabetical Tour of Ghana’s Boxing Heritage and History, a book celebrating the rich history of Ghanaian boxing, now available on Amazon.

“I am intentional about doing my part to help Ghana win a world title within the next five years,” she revealed, adding: “That’s the vision of Wisdom Boxing Promotions, and this event is a step towards that goal.”

Her rise is a beacon of hope for women in sports, proving that with determination and passion, barriers can be broken. Her story is not just about boxing—it’s about empowerment, resilience and the power of breaking the glass ceiling.

So, when the fighters step into the ring next Friday, remember the woman behind the matches: Sarah Lotus Asare, a trailblazer who is not only shaping the future of Ghanaian boxing but also inspiring a generation of women to dream bigger and fight harder.

Blood, Sweat & Tears promises to be a night to remember. But for Sarah, this is just the beginning.