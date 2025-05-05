Featured

Arsenal hold final talks with Partey

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 14:34 1 minute read

Arsenal are currently holding last-minute talks with Thomas Partey to resolve his future, sources have told Football Insider.

Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that “talks are ongoing” between Arsenal and Partey, with the club now keen to keep hold of the 31-year-old midfielder.

The Gunners have performed a U-turn on their stance, having initially been expected to let the midfielder leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, his strong performances since returning from injury have prompted Arsenal to pursue a new deal for Partey.

Despite their desire to keep him, Arsenal face competition from PSG and Atletico Madrid for Partey, who are both interested in securing him on a free transfer should he decide not to renew at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian has played a vital role in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, making 47 appearances across all competitions. His absence was clearly felt during Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to PSG, where the midfield struggled to maintain control.

Partey is currently settled at the club and is open to signing a new two-year deal. However, he will explore other options if an agreement isn’t reached, with interest from clubs abroad continuing to grow.—Footballinsider247