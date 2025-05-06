Featured

About 70 football fans injured in Kenyan stadium stampede

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 06 - 2025 , 11:13 2 minutes read

At least 66 football fans were injured and hospitalised—following a violent stampede at Gusii Stadium in Kisii, western Kenya, ahead of a Kenyan Premier League match between Shabana FC and Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The chaos erupted nearly two hours before kickoff at the 5,000-capacity stadium, which had already been filled beyond its limit.

Tensions flared between rival supporters, with eyewitnesses reporting that fans began hurling stones and other projectiles at one another.

The situation quickly deteriorated into panic, triggering a stampede as fans scrambled for the exits. Police, including members of the paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU), intervened to control the crowd and restore order.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed in a statement that people had received medical attention, based on reports from four hospitals in Kisii and local police.

“We strongly condemn the violence that occurred,” the FKF said. “Football must remain a unifying force, not one that endangers lives. The safety of fans, players, and officials is paramount. We are working closely with authorities to determine the cause of the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action once investigations are complete.”

The stampede marks the most serious stadium-related incident in Kenya since October 2010, when seven fans—including a young woman—lost their lives during a derby match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in Nairobi.

That tragedy led to the suspension of Nyayo National Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). After years of renovations and safety reviews, the stadium was only recently cleared to host international fixtures again.

Investigations into Sunday’s violence are ongoing, with FKF and local authorities vowing to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure enhanced safety measures at future matches.