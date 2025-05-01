Ghana Sports News: Football, Basketball, Boxing & More

Morocco crowned champions of inaugural Women’s Africa Futsal Cup of Nations

Beatrice Laryea Sports May - 01 - 2025 , 09:21 2 minutes read

The triumph not only secured Morocco’s maiden continental futsal title but also booked their place at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, set for 27 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines.

Tanzania, the valiant runners-up, also earned a place at the upcoming FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup following their impressive campaign.

Early setback, roaring comeback

The final started with Morocco under pressure, as Tanzania’s aggressive high press unsettled the hosts. Anastazia Katunzi opened the scoring in the 4th minute, pouncing on a poor clearance to give Tanzania an early lead.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 16th minute when Jamila Rajabu finished off a swift counter-attack, silencing the crowd in Rabat.

But Morocco responded with grit and composure. Just before halftime, Doha El Madani converted a penalty to reduce the deficit and shift the momentum in favor of the home side.

Spurred on by a passionate home crowd, Morocco emerged stronger in the second half. In the 34th minute, Drissia Korrych equalized with a cool finish following a well-executed corner routine.

As the match edged toward its dramatic conclusion, both teams pressed for a late winner. Tanzania began to tire under Morocco’s relentless pressure, and in the final moments, Jasmine Demraoui found space to drill a precise low shot past the goalkeeper—completing a remarkable comeback and sparking jubilant celebrations in Rabat.

Other honours

Earlier in the day, Cameroon secured third place with a commanding 4-1 victory over Angola.

Individual awards capped off the tournament, with Morocco’s Jasmine Demraoui named Best Player, and teammate Doha El Madani finishing as Top Scorer with five goals.

Best Goalkeeper went to Tanzania’s Nassra Abbas, while Namibia received the Fair Play Award for exemplary sportsmanship.