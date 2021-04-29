PHOTOS: When Kweku Baako and Charlotte Osei visited President Akufo-Addo

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and his bereaved family paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the seat of Government, Jubilee House to express the family's appreciation for the support during the trying moments when his mother Gloria Aba Addison passed on.
Both the President and the Vice President attended the burial service held a forth night ago. The Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare and other high profile government appointees accompanied the President and his Vice to the burial service.
The Editor-In-Chief of The New Crusading GUIDE was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Isha Baako, his sisters Judy Akosua Larbi Osei and Sabina Chinibuah, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, former EC Chairperson, a relative and other members of the family.
Madam Faustina Nelson and Ade Coker, both family members were also part of the delegation.
Akosua Larbipresented three photo albums to the President, Vice President and the Chief of Staff.
The family delegation was led by Abusuapayin George Enninful.