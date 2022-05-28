VIDEO: When Chairman Wontumi's vehicle accidentally run into some supporters

When the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi arrived at the Baba Yara Stadium for the Saturday conference, he was greeted by cheerful supporters at the entrance.
He stopped the vehicle and came out of the open roof to respond to the cheering by the supporters.
He displayed some dancing moves.
When he sat back in the car, it accidentally moved forward and run into some supporters who were in front of the vehicle.
Some people fell down but no one was seriously injured.
Below is a video from the scene of the incident
VIDEO: Wontumi’s car accidentally runs into supporters at Baba Yara Stadium pic.twitter.com/PRrQhx2MkB— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022