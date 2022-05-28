Wontumi re-elected as NPP Ashanti Region Chairman

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has been re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Wontumi dancing after hearing the results from two polling stations where he is said to be leading. pic.twitter.com/RGAXmKp1WJ— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
VIDEO: Wontumi’s car accidentally runs into supporters at Baba Yara Stadium pic.twitter.com/PRrQhx2MkB— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
#ChairmanWontumi pic.twitter.com/4yYDDDZzN2— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
#ChairmanWontumi pic.twitter.com/IVXc5homJA— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
#ChairmanWontumi on the voter register at NPP Ashanti Region conference and why he cannot be blamed for TESCON members who were unable to become delegates but other names were presented pic.twitter.com/Dkpvf9mlt9— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
#ChairmanWontumi on the voter register at NPP Ashanti Region conference and why he cannot be blamed for TESCON members who were unable to become delegates but other names were presented pic.twitter.com/9sHvdKiUUq— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 28, 2022
From Kumasi, Daniel Kenu & Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that the Ashanti Regional delegates conference was fraught with a lot of confusion arising from disagreement over the voters register and the eligibility of some delegates.
The voting process had to be put on hold for well over one hour when agents of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah challenged the eligibility of the delegates from Obuasi West.
The agents said there had been an injunction on the list from the constitution and as such would not allow the delegates to vote.
The delegates also maintained that until their issue was resolved, they would not allow any other constituency to bypass them.
This delayed the process for a while until the Election Committee Chairman, Simon Osei Mensah pleaded with them to step aside while the committee looked into their issue.
While everyone thought everything had been resolved for the voting to go on smoothly, there was another protest against the delegates from the Tertiary Students Confederacy of NPP (TESCON).
The other four contestants for the position of the regional chairman opposed the membership of the TESCON as they alleged there were some names that were not known to even the institutions they were representing.
They therefore petitioned the Election Committee.
After some deliberations, the Committee agreed to expunge the representatives of five institutions namely Kessben University College, Kokofu Nursing Training College, Agona Nursing Training College, Kumasi Technical University and St Patrick Nursing Training College.
However, the other four contestants still maintained that the entire TESCON delegates should not be allowed to take part in the election.
Chairman Wontumi also insisted that TESCON representatives and delegates from Obuasi West and Fomena be allowed to vote or the counting be put on hold until the issue was resolved.
But Mr Osei Mensah disagreed and asked that the votes be counted for all candidates to know their votes before deciding on whether the constituencies in contention should be allowed to vote.
This brought down tempers and allowed the counting to continue.
more to follow...