We have created more jobs than any other govt - Bawumia

In his address at a thanksgiving service organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra on Thursday, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the current government has created more jobs than any other government.
"We have built more roads..., there is no government that has built more roads than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."
"We have built more factories than any other government since independence."
"We have built more airports than any other government,"
"We have built more interchanges than any other government in the 4th Republic," Dr Bawumia stated.
The thanksgiving service was organised by the National Executive Committee at the headquarters of the party at Assylum Down in Accra.
At the thanksgiving service, prayers were said to ask for God's favour in the organisation of primaries to elect a presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates across the 275 constituencies.
The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong prayed the party’s primaries will be a success devoid of mishaps.
“No harm will befall us [NPP] in the coming year [2023], as we prepare to elect our presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates.
"We pray to God to see us through the incoming primaries. God is our only hope, we pray to him to protect us and make our primaries a successful one devoid of any untoward issues. We are praying and pleading to God to shower his blessings on NPP”, he prayed.
