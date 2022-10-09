VIDEO: Otokunor announces bid to replace Asiedu Nketiah as NDC General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has officially announced his intention to lead the party as General Secretary.
Dr Otokunor intends to replace Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alias General Mosquito who has declared his intention not to seek re-election as General Secretary of the opposition NDC.
The NDC will be electing new national executives on December 17, 2022, to lead the party in the next four years.
Speaking in a live broadcast on social media, Dr Otokunor pledged to ensure that the party returns to power in 2024.
He said he had had the privilege of learning from the best leaders in the party including his "boss and mentor", Mr Asiedu Nketiah hence, placing him in good stead to take over as General Secretary of the NDC.
“In recent times, our party has gone through one of its most difficult phases, since 1992. We have been through 2 major elections in an environment, that can be best described as hostile, unfair and undemocratic, yet in the face of these challenges we have demonstrated resilience, and determination and have come together to work for our collective progress,” he said.
“This happens at a time when the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government have plummeted the country’s fortunes and left millions of Ghanaians in economic despair… I, all these times, as I served as Deputy General Secretary, have never lost touch with you. I have learned from the best and the party”.
“I know how important for you, the Ghanaian public, that the NDC forms a government in 2025, to deliver this country from the clueless, tyrannical NPP and put Ghana back on the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.
Two other stalwarts of the NDC have also declared their intentions to contest for the General Secretary position of the party.
They are; a former Minister of State, Franklin Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, and the Director of Elections of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.
Watch his announcement below;