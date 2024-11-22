Previous article: Thousands turn out in Walewale to welcome Bawumia home

Thousands gather as Bawumia inaugurates new Walewale Central Mosque

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 21:16

Thousands of Muslims from Walewale and neighbouring communities joined Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Jummah prayers and the inauguration of the newly constructed Walewale Central Mosque.

The event marked a historic moment for the community, as the ultra-modern mosque—facilitated by Dr Bawumia—opened its doors for the first time, replacing the old central mosque that had served residents for decades.

Dr. Bawumia, joined by Imams and traditional rulers, officially commissioned the mosque by cutting the sod and inspecting the facility before leading the congregation for the Friday prayers.

In a show of overwhelming enthusiasm, the mosque quickly filled to capacity, with hundreds of worshippers praying outside due to limited space.

Special prayers were offered for the Vice President, acknowledging his benevolence and dedication to the community. Many attendees also prayed for his victory in next month’s presidential election.

Modern facilities for a growing population

The new mosque boasts amenities, including separate prayer sections for men and women, an ablution area, and offices for the Imam. The expanded structure was designed to accommodate Walewale’s growing Muslim population, providing a much-needed upgrade for the community.

Dr. Bawumia’s long-standing support for the Zongo and Muslim communities has been documented, with initiatives such as the funding of mosques and schools across the country.

Although a devout Muslim, Dr Bawumia has also extended his support to Ghana’s Christian communities, contributing to the construction and renovation of chapels and schools, as well as other faith-based initiatives.