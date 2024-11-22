Next article: Look out for the umbrella on Election Day - Mahama urges voters

Afenyo-Markin urges Speaker to recall Parliament for outstanding business

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 20:43

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has requested the Speaker of Parliament to reconvene the House to address outstanding business as a result of the indefinite adjournment of Parliament.

In a memo dated November 22, 2024, and addressed to the Speaker, Mr Afenyo-Markin highlighted several critical government initiatives requiring immediate parliamentary action.

Among the listed priorities are tax exemptions under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme, the approval of a $250 million Ghana Financial Stability Fund facility from the International Development Association, and the ratification of mining lease agreements for key mineral projects.

Other items include the consideration of the President’s nominations for Justices of the Supreme Court and the passage of 17 important bills, including the 2024 Budget Bill.

The Majority Leader emphasised the importance of these issues, describing them as high-priority matters of national interest.

“Reconvening Parliament at this juncture would send a powerful message of national unity and institutional stability,” he stated, urging the Speaker to exercise his mandate under Orders 57(3) and 58(4) to summon a sitting.

According to the Standing Orders of Parliament, the Speaker has the authority to recall the House without the mandatory 14-day notice when an emergency arises.

Mr Afenyo-Markin proposed 28th and 29th November 2024 as suitable dates for the emergency session, noting that this timeline would allow Members of Parliament to return to their constituencies ahead of the upcoming December 7th General Elections.

The Majority Leader further cited the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Article 97(1)(g) and (h), calling on Parliament to seize the opportunity to demonstrate bipartisan commitment to the nation’s development.

Among the bills pending consideration are the Environmental Protection Agency Bill, 2024; the Free Secondary Education Bill, 2024; and multiple bills aimed at advancing education, health, and infrastructure, including the University of Mampong Bill and the Ghana Boundary Commission Bill.

In addition, the memo highlighted the introduction of a new dashboard by the International Water Management Institute, intended to aid in resource allocation for aquaculture, as part of Ghana’s push towards economic diversification.