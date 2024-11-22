Featured

Look out for the umbrella on Election Day - Mahama urges voters

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 12:46

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has urged voters to look out for the party's symbol, the umbrella, rather than its eighth position on the ballot paper, as there will be no numbers on the ballot.

Mr Mahama made this call while addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Tafo in the Abetifi constituency, part of his five-day campaign tour in the Eastern region.

He emphasised that voters should focus on identifying the umbrella logo to cast their votes for the NDC.

“There will be no numbers on the ballot paper so all you have to do is to look out for the umbrella and vote for the NDC,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama also highlighted his experience as a key factor in navigating Ghana out of its current economic challenges, stating, "We don't need a driver's mate, what we need is an experienced driver like me who can drive this nation out of the mess created by the NPP government."

The former president's campaign tour in the Eastern region, which began on Monday, aims to engage voters in various constituencies and promote the NDC's development agenda.

Mr Mahama's key campaign messages focus on his experience and the need for change. He stressed that voters should elect him to drive the nation out of the current economic hardship, restoring Ghana to a path of growth and prosperity.

Mr Mahama's #Mahama4Change2024 campaign tour of the Eastern Region wrapped up its fourth day on Thursday with a series of community engagements and rallies.

Mr Mahama began the day in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North, where he interacted with locals and assured them of a better future under his government. He then proceeded to Maame Krobo, Afram Plains South, where he met with enthusiastic supporters.

In the Afram Plains, Mr Mahama promised to construct a bridge over the Volta lake and the Afram river, find a permanent solution to the conflict between cattle herders and farmers, establish a farmers service centre, provide year round irrigation systems to support farmers among others.

The former President then proceeded to address the mini community durbar at Kwahu Tafo, Abetifi, where he shared his vision for Ghana's development, emphasising the NDC commitment to improving lives.

Later, the NDC team held a campaign engagement in Mpraeso, while Mr Mahama concluded the day with a huge rally in Nkwakaw.

The Nkwakaw rally was no doubt the biggest in the Eastern region so far, with hundreds if not thousands of enthusiastic supporters of the NDC waiting hours to welcome Mr Mahama who arrived at the rally grounds a little later 8 P.M.

The charged crowd chanted for change and responded positively to Mr Mahama’s message of hope for the youth through the implementation of a 24 hours economy if elected in the December election.

He promised to construct the Nkwakaw sports stadium which has been abandoned for years, improve on roads in the constituency and support women led businesses.

This Eastern Region tour is part of Mr Mahama's nationwide campaign to connect with citizens, promote the NDC's development agenda, and rally support for the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Mahama's campaign has focused on addressing the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians, from economic development to education, infrastructure and healthcare.

His message of change and hope has resonated with many, particularly in rural communities.