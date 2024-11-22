Featured

Thousands turn out in Walewale to welcome Bawumia home

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 21:40

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, received a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Walewale on Friday, as thousands of residents poured into the streets to show their overwhelming support for his presidential bid.

Accompanied by key party figures such as Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Dr Bawumia’s arrival sparked scenes of jubilation.

His convoy was met with chants of his name as he rode through the streets of Walewale en route to Langbisi for his first event.

At Langbisi, the Vice President met with community stakeholders and broke ground for the construction of an astroturf, a project that has been enthusiastically welcomed by the youth in the area.

Key commissionings

The day’s main events unfolded back in Walewale, where Dr Bawumia first commissioned the Walewale Watermelon Factory, a transformative initiative expected to create jobs and curb post-harvest losses for farmers in the region.

He then inaugurated a new ultra-modern mosque he had facilitated for the community. While the atmosphere at these events was formal, the spirit of celebration grew more palpable as the day progressed.

Electrifying rally

The highlight of the Vice President’s visit was the community rally, which drew massive crowds long before his arrival. Residents of all ages filled the streets and rally grounds, chanting “Bawumia! Bawumia! Bawumia!” as he took the stage.

In a rousing address, Dr. Bawumia lifted the hands of incumbent MP Hajia Lariba Abudu and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, urging the crowd to rally behind them in the upcoming elections.

He detailed the NPP government’s achievements, particularly in the northern region, and called on the people of Walewale to vote massively for him in December to ensure continuity and progress.