Tema East MP applauds Mr Bagbin

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tema East, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has described the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as one of the best in the Fourth Republic.
At a meeting with Assembly Members of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Mr Odamtten encouraged the assembly members to emulate the example of the Speaker, saying that “Bagbin’s sense of duty to his country is what has culminated into his elevation to the third highest office of the land.”
“Even though we have what some people call a ‘hung Parliament’, the Legislature is still functioning dutifully. This is because the Speaker has been able to ensure that the national interest is given priority by both the NPP and NDC sides of the House,” he stated.
Dignity
Mr Odamtten said the maturity that the Speaker had so far displayed also helped to bring dignity to the Legislature and set a new standard for the Speakership of Parliament.
He said Ghana had a reason to be grateful to God that Bagbin became the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament because if an immature person had been elected instead, the country would have been at a standstill.
According to him, Mr Bagbin was fulfilling a divine destiny as Speaker at this time when the country was politically polarised, saying that “he may have been specially preserved by God for the current times in the country’s governance.
“I urge you to learn from the Bagbin story; he was just about to retire from active politics and Parliamentary Service, when he was elected as Speaker; his divine destiny has been fulfilled and in future when the time comes and you have also prepared yourself like Bagbin, your divine purpose will also be fulfilled.”
Sacrifices
Mr Odamtten said although personal sacrifices by assembly members might not be noticed or come up for praise, he urged them to keep on saying in life one reaps what he sows.
“The Presiding Member of TMA, Mr Joseph Korto, is hardworking and because of his good performance, he led Regional Deans across the country to Speaker Bagbin in Parliament in his capacity as National Dean, and I was so happy when I saw it in the news” Mr Odamtten said.
Water supply
Mr Odamtten requested for improvement in the water supply situation for Tema, pointing out that population growth in the metropolis made the existing water supply inadequate.
The MP also encouraged all assembly members and the people of Tema to abide by all necessary COVID-19 protocols so that the fight against infections will succeed in the metropolis. — GNA