Techiman chief gets nod to represent Bono East on Council of State

The Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, has been elected to represent the people of the Bono East Region as a member of the Council of State.
In an election held in Techiman on Saturday, February 20, 2021, Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV polled all the 22 votes at stake to beat his only contestant, Agyapong Adu-Baah, also known as Dr Patapaa.
The other eight (8) contestants, including the Abeasehene, Yejimanhene and a businessman, Fred Zeini who is also Twafohene of Techiman Traditional Council withdrew their candidatures shortly before the election was held.
The election could not be held on February 12, 2021 because an assemblyman, Kennedy Afolabi filed a suit at the Sunyani High Court to prevent the Electoral Commission (EC) from conducting the exercise.
According to Afolabi, the election could not be held without his involvement because his name was submitted to the EC by the Atebubu-Amanten Municipal Assembly to be part of the electoral college.
He claimed that the substitution of his name later with that of the acting Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu-Amanten was unlawful.
Mr Afolabi was among the three assembly members who initially filed the suit to restrain the EC from organising the Bono East Regional Council of State election.
The rest were Mr Issah Mubarack and Mr Paul Adu Frimpong both from the Kintampo Municipal Assembly.
But before the hearing of the case, the court granted the application of Mubarack and Frimpong filed before it to disassociate themselves from the case.
Dismissal
At the hearing of the case on Friday, the oourt presided over by Mr Patrick Baaye dismissed the application and awarded a cost of GH¢3,000 against the plaintiff.
The court held that the assemblyman had no case to settle with the Electoral Commission since it was not responsible for the substitution of his name from the list of the Electoral College.
Victory Speech
In his victory speech Oseadeyo Ameyaw IV called for consensus building to ensure the development of the new region.
He also called for the grooming of the youth to enable them to take up leadership opportunities in the region.
The acting Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene congratulated Oseadeyo Ameyaw IV for his victory and called on people in the region to support him to be a successful representative of the region.