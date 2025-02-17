Next article: Volta NDC Youth Wing supports Dr Asiamah’s appointment as Governor of BoG

Saaka Abuba wins North East Region Council of State Election re-run

Mohammed Fugu Politics Feb - 17 - 2025 , 14:59 1 minute read

The Chief of Kuba in the North East Region, Naa Saaka Abuba, has been elected as the regional Council of State representative following a re-run on Monday.

He polled seven votes out of a total of 12 cast, defeating his contender, Asabigi San Malunga Nasamu, who secured five votes.

In the initial election held last week, both candidates secured six votes each in a highly competitive contest. The remaining four candidates received no votes.

Following the deadlock, the Electoral Commission (EC) rescheduled the re-run for Monday to break the tie.

In his victory speech, Naa Abuba thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in him.

He pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to champion the cause of peace and development in the region.