Rojo files witness statement in support of Mahama's petition

Mr Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, one of the representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) ‘strong room’ during election 2020 has filed his witness statement in support of the petition filed by Former President John Dramani Mahama challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the presidential election.
Mr Mettle-Nunoo filed his witness statement Thursday (February 4, 2021) and is expected to be cross-examined by lawyers for the two respondents, the Electoral Commission (EC) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) when the Supreme Court resumes hearing of the petition Friday, February 5, 2021.
He is the third witness to be called upon by lawyers for Mr Mahama, who was the NDC Presidential Candidate in election 2020.
more to follow..