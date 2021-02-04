15 MPs test positive for COVID-19 [LIVE VIDEO]

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin has revealed that 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They are from the total 227 MPs who recently undertook the COVID-19 test.
In addition to that, 56 staff of Parliament out of the total 193 have also tested positive for COVID-19.
As part of measures to help curb the spread of the disease, Parliament has decided to sit twice from next week, reports Nana Konadu Agyeman, Graphic Online's Parliamentary correspondent.
The House will sit on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
Below is a LIVE video from Parliament
more to follow soon...