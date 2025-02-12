Next article: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid offers to cooperate with OSP investigation

President Mahama appoints Hannah Bissiw Administrator of Minerals Development Fund

GNA Politics Feb - 12 - 2025 , 20:36 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw as the Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund.

A source at the Presidency confirmed Dr Bissiw’s appointment to the Ghana News Agency.

The Minerals Development Fund Act, 2016, (ACT 912) was passed by Parliament on the 29th of March 2016, specifically to ensure true improvement in the standard of living within Mining Communities across the country affected by mining operations.

Dr Bissiw is currently serving as the National Women Organizer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She is a former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and a former Member of Parliament for Tano South.

Dr Bisiw was born in Techimantia in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

She received her senior high-school education at Kumasi Girls Secondary School, and later acquired a scholarship to study in Cuba, where she graduated as a Veterinary Doctor (1999).

Upon returning to Ghana, Bissiw worked with Veterinary Hospitals and collaborated on projects between Ghana and Cuba.

In 2008 she became active in politics.

She rose from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee (2008) to become the Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing (MWRWH) (2009), Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Tano South (2012 – 2017).