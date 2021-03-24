Parliament to vet Ken Ofori Atta's nomination as Finance Minister Thursday

Mr Ken Ofori Atta who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Finance will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
His vetting by Parliament, initially scheduled for February 16, 2021 had to be postponed because he travelled to the United States of America (USA) for medical review following complications after recovering from COVID-19.
He reportedly recovered from the Coronavirus disease last December but was faced with some medical complications which required further interventions, which were currently not available in Ghana.
He returned to Ghana last weekend.
Mr Ofori Atta served as Minister of Finance in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term in office and has been re-nominated to continue serving as Minister in the same portfolio.
Whilst he was in the USA in the last five weeks, President Akufo-Addo made a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen as his representative at the Ministry of Finance.
The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was given additional responsibilities to overlook the Ministry of Finance and went ahead to present the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, which has since been approved by the House.
