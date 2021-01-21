Akufo-Addo nominates new ministers for second term; more than 16 ministers maintain portfolio

More than sixteen ministers have maintained their portfolios in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.
The presidency released the list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a press statement signed and issued by the Acting Director of Communications, Mr Eugene K.B, Arhin Thursday evening [Jan 21, 2021].
The names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.
It includes new entrants Francis Asenso-Boakye for Works and Housing, Samuel Abu Jinapor for Lands and Natural Resources, Godfred Yeboah Dame for Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Ebenezer Kojo Kum for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Godfred Yeboah Dame and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum have been elevated from their previous deputy minister positions in the Attorney General and Minister of Jusitce and Education ministries respectively.
Those who have been maintained as Ministers but to new designations are Matthew Opoku Prempeh for Energy, John Peter Amewu for Railway Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dan Botwe for Local Government and Rural Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sarah Adwoa Safo for Gender, Children and Social Protection.
For those who have maintained their portfolios, they are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Agriculture, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten for Trade and Industry, Ursula Owusu Ekuful for Communications, Ken Ofori Atta for Finance, Albert Kan Dapaah for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Ambrose Dery for Interior, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs, Kwaku Agyemang Manu for Health, Kwasi Amoako Atta for Roads and Highways, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for Transport and Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations.
Regional Ministers
more to follow...