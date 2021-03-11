Parliament approves Regional minister nominees

Parliament has unanimously approved the President's nominations for regional ministerial appointments.
The nominees were approved on consensus after the Appointments Committee submitted its third report on the 16 regional nominees who had been vetted by the committee and recommended for approval.
This completes the prior approval constitutional processes required for all the President’s ministerial nominees.
Some ministerial nominees who were vetted by the Appointments Committee were earlier also approved by Parliament.
Below is the full list of nominees for regional ministers positions approved by Parliament
- Ashanti - Simon Osei Mensah
- Greater Accra - Henry Quartey
- Ahafo - George Boakye
- Bono - Justina Owusu-Banahene
- Bono East - Adu Gyan
- Central 0 Justina Marigold Assan
- Eastern - Seth Acheampong
- Northern - Shani Alhassan Saibu
- North East - Yidana Zakaria
- Oti - Joseph Makubu
- Savannah - Saeed Muhazu Jibril
- Upper East - Stephen Yakubu
- Western North - Richard Obeng
- Upper West - Hafiz bin Salih
- Western - Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah
- Volta - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa