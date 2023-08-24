NPP will reclaim Tema East seat — Aspirant

The Tema East Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has indicated that the party will rely on the new found unity, harmony and hard work to recapture the seat the party lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC ) in the last general election.

He noted that the leadership and the rank and file of the party were more united now than ever before, and, therefore, he was was optimistic of NPP’s chances of annexing the seat it lost to the NDC in the last general election.

Mr Ashitey, who is the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, said this in an interview after filing his nomination to contest for the parliamentary seat.

He is contesting unopposed.

Political history

The Tema East parliamentary seat was occupied by Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, from 2012 to 2020, but the NPP lost the seat to the NDC’s Isaac Ashai Odamtten in the 2020 elections.

Prior to 2012, NPP had occupied the Tema East seat with the likes of the late Ishmael Ashitey occupying the seat for three terms, while Evans Ashong Narh also of the NPP annexed the seat for a term.

The MCE for Tema said although the seat had been dominantly occupied by the NPP in the Fourth Republic, some internal wranglings led to the loss of the parliamentary seat in 2020.

He indicated that his emergence as the sole candidate was an indication that the party was more united, and that members were prepared to rally behind him to ensure the NPP regained the seat and help the party break the eight in 2024.

"I believe as MCE for Tema, I have gathered enough experience and together with the people, we can work hard to enable the party to wrest the seat from the NDC in the next general election." he said

He appealed to all members of the party to build on the new found united front and work hard for the party to recapture the seat and help retain the NPP in power.

Mr Ashitey said it was refreshing that bigwigs of the party, including the former MP, Daniel Titus Glover, had availed himself to work with him to recapture the seat.

The Tema East Constituency Secretary, Solomon Sackitey, noted that the intra-party divisions influenced the electoral chances of the NPP in the constituency during the 2020 general election but indicated that all those differences had been resolved and the party was more united now to wrest the seat from the NDC.

The constituency chairman, Ofoe Teye Agbadiagba, said the party was poised for victory and urged all members to work hard towards that goal.