Coalition to challenge NPP, NDC duopoly inaugurated

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Politics Aug - 24 - 2023 , 06:25

A civil Society Organisation (CSO), Ghana First Coalition (GFC), aimed at bringing together all citizens dissatisfied with the duopoly of the democratic rule in the country has been launched.

The coalition is also to collaborate with other CSOs, independent non-partisan political pressure groups and independent presidential/parliamentary aspirants to form one united force to help transform the governance, economy and social systems of the country.

The ceremony was held together with the inauguration of a 15 member National Executive Committee (NEC) to help steer the affairs of the coalition.

The NEC was formed under the constitution of the coalition to ensure that the vision of the GFC to promote good governance, transparency and a shift from the political duopoly in the country was achieved.

Members of the council include Chairman, Dr John Kpikpi; Director of Operations, Nana Otupiri Darko; Director of Finance, Augustine Bannor Bekoe; Deputy Youth Coordinator, Joseph Anthony Kwawu; Senior Research Officer and Policy Advisor, Nana Anim Nuamah, and Women Coordinator, Augustina Cudjoe Gagakuma.

Others are Adabem Raymond Nsobila, Ayisha Mohammed, Dr S. K. Kuwor, Estella Blankson, Jeorge Kingston, William Boadi, among others.

Inauguration

At the inauguration ceremony in Accra last Sunday, the Board Chairman of the Coalition, Dr Samuel Noi Mensah, said it was to bring like-minded individuals and groups together to help break the eight year governance cycle by the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated that by the next general election in 2024 the main political parties in the country, the NPP and NDC, would have ruled for 16 years each but “so far country has not made any significant progress yet”.

Thus the need for the recycling of political leaders who were built with practical solutions for the country which he said the GFC stood for.

“The GFC wants to put Ghana in the centre of policy making, in the heart of decision making, by asking for constitutional reforms, building strong institutions and being able to fight against corruption”, he said.

Dr Mensah, however, charged the sworn in committee members to live up to the task of which they were mandated to ensure that the country was built on integrity and trust.

Vision

Co-founder of GFC, Jacob Osei Yeboah, who was also an independent presidential candidate for the 2012 and 2016 general elections, stated that they were committed to collaborating with other CSOs, independent non-partisan political pressure groups and Independent Presidential/Parliamentary aspirants to form one united force to pursue the key constitutional and policy reforms to help transform the country’s governance, economy and social reconstruction.

“I believe that together as a people we shall put any government in power in check and provide a platform for diverse voices to contribute to policy discussions and advocacy for positive change.”

He added it would also capitalise on the interests of the citizens to drive development and seek the mandate to change government in the country.

Acceptance

In his acceptance speech the chairman of the NEC, Dr Kpikpi expressed appreciation for the opportunity given them to help ensure that the mandate of the coalition and the interest of all citizens were satisfied.

He explained that for so many years corruption had been at the forefront of leadership in the country which served as main cause of economic instability faced currently.

Dr Kpikpi therefore charged political leaders to exhibit integrity as a core value to drive the necessary development in the country as he gave an assurance that he would work with his members to ensure that integrity was instilled in all sectors of governance.

“Corruption does not pay so let us all work together to build the governance system to ensure that Ghana reclaims its past glory” he added.