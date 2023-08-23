Disregard the propaganda video with a stockpile of money/cash - Gideon Boako

Graphic.com.gh Politics Aug - 23 - 2023 , 20:25

The Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako has asked the public to disregard a video circulating on social media and showing some unidentified people stockpiling cash in an unidentified location., which some have sought to link to the Vice President.

In a press statement issued Wednesday (August 23), Dr Boako said the attention of the Bawumia campaign team has been drawn to a video circulating on social media and showing some unidentified people stockpiling cash in an unidentified location.

“The video comes with the caption that the stockpile of cash is meant to be distributed to delegates ahead of Saturday's election to influence them to vote for Dr Bawumia.

“This is malicious propaganda. This video is an old video that has been in circulation since 2020, in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

“It is so unfortunate that this old video has been adapted by opponents of Dr. Bawumia, who have maliciously captioned it and circulating it widely.

“This malicious propaganda should be treated with the greatest contempt.

“Dr Bawumia's campaign has been conducted in the most frugal manner, as has been testified to by delegates,” the statement added.

Team Bawumia urges the teams of other contestants, who can be clearly identified in the captioning and circulation of this video, to embark on genuine decent campaigns, devoid of lies, and mudslinging It is such a decent campaign that the Npp will benefit from.

“Kindly find attached the original story on the stockpile of cash when it first came up in 2020.

The Bawumia signal is strong. The campaign team remains focused on delivering a resounding endorsement on Saturday.

It will be possible.

----- Signed ------

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson to the Vice President