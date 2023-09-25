NPP to speak on Alan Kyeremanten’s resignation Tuesday

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as unfortunate the decision by the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten to resign from the party.

The party has planned to officially respond to the resignation of Mr Kyeremanten on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday afternoon, [Sept 25, 2023] and said he was leaving the party due "unfair treatment towards him and his supporters by the party’s hierarchy."

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, Mr Kyerematen indicated that he will contest the upcoming 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Attached below is a copy of the NPP statement