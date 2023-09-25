My independent candidature in 2024 will break NPP & NDC duopoly - Alan Kyeremanten

A former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who has just resigned from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has also declared his intention to contest upcoming 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, says his decision will help to change the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the two main political parties in Ghana; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Kyeremanten who addressed a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, said he decision to break out of the NPP and to contest the upcoming Presidential election as an independent candidate was borne out of the failure of the party to address his concerns and that of his supporters.

For him, the party has not been fair to him and people who support him openly.

Having declared his intentions to contest as an independent candidate, Alan Cash as he is popularly called said, "This will break divisive partisanship in governance in Ghana, and bring an end to the “winner takes all” political syndrome."

He in addition, he said, "there is the need to promote reforms in the internal democratic processes and procedures of all political parties, such as introducing ‘One Man One Vote’ (OMOV) to ensure inclusiveness, and reduce the effect of monetisation in politics."