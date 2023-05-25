NPP opens nominations for Presidential Primary

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 25 - 2023 , 15:12

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for its upcoming presidential primary.

The decision was made during the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meeting held on April 3, 2023.

The NPP in a statement issued today said it is aiming to conduct a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful primary election.

According to the approved timelines, the nomination process will commence on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The statement said aspiring presidential candidates could obtain nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The forms will be available from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

To obtain the nomination forms, aspirants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH₵50,000 through a Bankers Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.

In the statement, the NPP emphasized its commitment to ensuring a transparent and peaceful primary election, calling on all stakeholders to contribute to the process and help uphold the party's principles of fairness and integrity.

The NPP's National Congress, where the presidential candidate will be officially nominated, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The New Patriotic Party is one of Ghana's major political parties and has played a significant role in the country's democratic process.

As the nomination period begins, political observers are eagerly watching to see who will emerge as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

So far, 10 individuals have publicly declared their intention to contest the NPP presidential primary including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto; a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; a former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh and a former MP for Offinso North constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The main competitor political party to the NPP, the National Democratic Congress has completed its presidential primary and elected former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.