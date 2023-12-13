NPP mourns renowned party figure Madam Ama Busia, flags flown at half-mast

Graphic Online Politics Dec - 13 - 2023 , 14:50

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in deep mourning following the passing of party leader Madam Ama Bame Busia on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Ms. Busia, a sister of former Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia and a founding member of the NPP's political tradition, played a pivotal role in the party's history.

Madam Busia served as the NPP's National First Vice Chairperson and remained a committed member of the National Council of Elders until her passing. Her distinguished career extended beyond the party, as she held the revered position of member of the Council of State.

"The late Madam Ama Busia was an embodiment of humility, hard work, and selfless service to the NPP and the nation at large," stated NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim in a press release.

"The Party extends its heartfelt condolences to the Busia family and commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen of our land."

As a mark of respect and appreciation for Ms. Busia's immense contributions, the NPP has directed that all party flags across the country be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

Madam Busia's legacy extends beyond the political sphere. She was known for her unwavering commitment to democracy, justice, and the well-being of her fellow citizens. Her loss will undoubtedly be felt throughout the nation.

"May the soul of our dearly departed find comfort in God's bosom, and may the family she left behind and, indeed, all of us in the Party and beyond find fortitude to bear this great loss," concluded Mr. Ntim.

Read the entire release below;