NPP conducts balloting for national position aspirants

All the aspirants seeking to occupy national executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have chosen their positions on the ballot.
The exercise was held at the Party’s head office in Accra on Monday, June 27, 2022, and was supervised by the Electoral Commission.
The NPP’s national executive elections is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.
A press release issued by the party indicated that the listed candidates were deemed qualified to contest the polls after their documents were interrogated and assessed extensively by the National Elections Committee of the party.
Per the list, eight persons are contesting the position of Chairperson.
They are Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly known as Daavi Ama, the only female among them, while the rest are Sammy Crabbe, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi; Akwasi Osei Adjei, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.
Six persons, including the incumbent, John Boadu, are contesting the position of General Secretary.
Per the release, more than 40 aspirants are seeking to take up eight roles in the party.
Positions
The positions that are to be contested are the National Chairman position, First and Second National Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.
For the position of National Vice-Chairman, 11 individuals filed to contest.
They are Edmond Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, McJewells J. Annan, Rita Asobayire, Michael Omari Wadie, Kwaku Nkansah and Kinston Akomeng Kissi.
The rest are Danquah Smith; Ismael Yahuza; Nuworsu Ken-Wuud and Alfred T. Boye.
Those contesting the National Treasurer position include E. Mary Posch-Oduro; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, Dr Charles Dwamena and Dr I. I. Yussif Tedem.
Organisers
Seven persons, namely Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Der Kwame Afriyie, Henry Nana Boakye, Seth Adu-Adjei, and Nana Owusu Fordjour will slug it out for the position of National Organiser.
The incumbent Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, would have to contend with Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, Ellen Ama Daaku and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, while Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fusani, Michael Osei Boateng and Karikari Klinsman Mensah, will be vying for the position of National Youth Organiser.
