NPP condemns alleged assault on student during Mahama's speech at CSUC

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 23 - 2024 , 08:21

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Director, Richard Ahiagbah, has condemned the alleged assault on a student at Christian Service University College.

The incident took place during a speech by former President John Mahama when Nana Boakye, reportedly a member of the NPP's student wing, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), responded with “Mahama will lose” to remarks about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

This morning, I visited Nana Boakye, a student at Christian Service University College, who was brutally assaulted by NDC thugs during former President Mahama's speech when he retorted, "Mahama will lose," in response to an attack on Dr. Bawumia. There is absolutely nothing wrong… pic.twitter.com/FKy4pOHvnI — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) June 22, 2024

On Saturday, June 22, Mr. Ahiagbah visited Boakye to express his support.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted for merely expressing their opinion,” Mr. Ahiagbah said in a post on X. “Nana Boakye did nothing wrong by disagreeing with former President Mahama. The attempt by the Ashanti NDC to downplay this issue is equally troubling.”

Mr. Ahiagbah criticised the police for their inaction and called for immediate action to apprehend the perpetrators.

“It is deeply troubling that the police have not taken action to arrest those responsible for this vicious assault on Nana Boakye. We demand justice for him and a thorough investigation into this matter.”

He stressed that the government and relevant authorities must ensure the protection of free speech and hold those responsible for such acts of violence accountable.