No democracy without transparency and accountability (1)

Dr Samuel Kofi Darkwa Politics Jun - 22 - 2024 , 07:17

Recently, a renowned Nigerian professor in the United States, Toyin Omoyeni wrote an article titled “The West and the Hypocrisy of Democracy.”

Advertisement

He accused Western countries of many things they’ve done against Africa – the worst being ‘giving’ Africa democracy.

The article ends with, “The West has sold you a fake product called democracy. Africans, your vote is not a sign of democracy. It is no more than a deception.

There is no democracy without accountability. You are just voting thieves to power. There is no democracy without transparency.

You are just using your votes in support of crooks and thugs…Your vote is facilitating theft… Organise yourselves at various levels and think of alternatives to democracy or at the minimum, how accountability and transparency will form the core of your democratic practices.”

The purpose of this article is not to endorse Professor Omoyeni's assertion that ‘all politicians are thieves.’ Rather, the aim is to use that as a premise and argue that we can help prevent that by ensuring that there is transparency and accountability. Unfortunately, he didn’t tell us how to establish transparency and accountability to ensure that democracy works.

This isn’t an oversight but it’s because he cannot recommend appropriate transparency and accountability for each country. The kind of transparency and accountability required to make a country’s democracy work is intrinsic to that country. Undoubtedly, every democracy requires transparency and accountability to thrive but should come from the people – the elite and the masses.

This is where civil society organisations (CSOs) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) are needed to educate the public on their democratic rights and obligations.