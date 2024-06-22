Next article: Election 2024: What do Ghanaian voters want from presidential candidates?

Minority to hit street over locked-up medical commodities

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Jun - 22 - 2024 , 07:00

The Minority in Parliament has expressed its readiness to hit the street if the government fails to clear all the locked-up containers of essential medical commodities at the Tema Port.

They said in spite of assurances by the Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, to have the containers cleared, a number of them still remained uncleared at the port.

“The Minority will not relent in our efforts to push-clear those locked-up commodities and drugs from the port,” they added.

Presser

At a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said: “As we speak now, not all the containers of drugs and commodities at the port have been cleared.

“We are a group of reasonable people, and so we have heard the plea by the Minister of Health that we should give him two weeks.

“That notwithstanding, we have heard him, but we are sending a clear warning that within his own two weeks, all the containers of drugs should be cleared from the port, and not some as they have been doing,” he added.

Mr Akandoh, who is also the MP for Juaboso, observed that in spite of persistant pressure on the government to clear all the containers, it was dragging its feet.

In his view, the “insensitivity and irresponsibility” of the government had become legendary.