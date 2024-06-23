Featured

Christian Service University addresses alleged student attack at Mahama's lecture

The Christian Service University College (CSUC) has announced steps to address an alleged attack on one of its students during a public lecture delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

In a statement, the university confirmed that the Dean of Students had reached out to the student in question to provide necessary psycho-social support. The university described the public lecture as generally successful, noting that the isolated incident was regrettable.

“As an academic institution, we believe in multiparty democracy as the bedrock for sustainable development and security in Ghana. We consistently maintain neutrality in all our dealings with the established political order of the day,” the statement read.

Signed by the Director for Institutional Advancement and Public Relations, the statement highlighted CSUC's history of organizing public lectures featuring distinguished personalities. The statement also detailed ongoing activities celebrating the university's 50th anniversary, including a series of public lectures.

Following the lecture by former President Mahama, two more lectures are scheduled. These will be delivered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and an alumnus of the university. The aim of these lectures is to engage political leaders in conceptualizing new strategies for sustaining democracy and economic recovery in Ghana.

The university reiterated its commitment to promoting peace and harmony in Ghana, emphasizing its neutral stance in political matters. The 50th anniversary celebrations will culminate in a grand durbar on September 27, 2024.

Read the entire statement below;

CHRISTIAN SERVICE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

PRESS RELEASE

50TH ANNIVERSARY PUBLIC LECTURES AND MATTERS ARISING

The Christian Service University in Kumasi is pleased to announce to its stakeholders and the general public that the activities of the University's 50th anniversary are ongoing which will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Friday 27th September, 2024.

Our History of Public Lectures

Christian Service University over the years has organized public lectures as part of our institutional philosophy and commitment to impact society. As our name, "Christian Service" implies, we exist to impact society through transformational leadership.

As a fully-fledged private University, we pursue this through public engagements such as lectures, conferences, seminar and so on. For the avoidance of doubt, CSU has successfully organized the following lectures in the past:

1. Managing Post-Election Challenges in an Emerging Democracy (2017): addressed by Dr. Kwasi Annin, Director of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, KAIPTC and Mr. Franklin Cudjoe - Founding President, CEO, IMANI Ghana.

2. The Menace of Corruption In Ghana (2017): addressed by Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, Immediate Past Moderator, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Mr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO, Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

3. Perspectives on LGBTQI: Theological, Scientific and Legal (2021): addressed by Anglican Bishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, Most. Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinka Sárfo, Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning Esq, Senior Lecturer, Ghana School of Law and Dr. Isaac Arthur Clinical Psychologist and Medical.

4. Ghana, the 'Fallen Angel' Shall Rise: Lessons from the IMF Bailout (2023): addressed by Prof. Williams Kwasi Peprah, Andrews University School of Business Administration Michigan, USA.

CSU @ 50 and Public Lectures

As part of the anniversary celebration and also in line with the philosophy of the University, series of public lectures have been integrated in the one-year long anniversary celebrations. Two high profile personalities in Ghana in addition to an alumnus have been scheduled to speak to the nation through our platform on important topics of national interest. They are as follows:

1. Sustaining Democracy in Africa: The Ghanaian Experience: H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Former President, Republic of Ghana.

2. Prospects of Economic Recovery in Africa: The Case of Ghana: H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, Republic of Ghana.

The objective of the University for these public lectures is to partner with all the political giants of this nation to conceptualise new ways of sustaining our democracy and the recovery of the Ghanaian economy.

All the politicians of this nation have divergent opinion on sustainability of democracy and the recovery of the economy. As a University, we play our role as a convergent point of the diversity of opinions.

We have therefore invited the Presidential Candidates of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to share their views on these topics of national interest.

Matters Arising from The Recent Public Lecture

Generally, the programme was successful. However, it has come to the notice of the Management of the Christian Service University that during the public lecture delivered by Former President, John Dramani Mahama, some skirmishes happened outside the auditorium where the event was held. In the process, it was alleged that one of our students was attacked by unknown assailants.

The Dean of Students, representing the Management has reached out to the named-student to provide the necessary psycho-social support to him.

Meanwhile, the Management is taking the necessary steps to address the issue holistically. We wish to inform the general public that this isolated incident is regrettable.

As an academic institution, we believe in multiparty democracy as the bedrock for sustainable development and security in Ghana. We consistently maintain neutrality in all our dealings with the established political order of the day.

We will continue to pray and work towards peace and harmony in our dear country Ghana.

Long live Ghana!

Long live CSU!!

Rev. Justice Boffah Pokumensah Director, Institutional Advancement Office/Public Relations 0246275375