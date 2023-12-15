VIDEO: NPP Chairman accuses OSP of political bias

Kweku Zurek Politics Dec - 15 - 2023 , 12:32

The Third National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman has made accusations against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleging political bias and suggesting its effectiveness be reviewed.

Alhaji Osman claims that 60% of the OSP staff are affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), potentially influencing prosecutions.

He criticized Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, questioning his neutrality and calling for an investigation into his suitability for the role.

Alhaji Osman further claimed that Agyebeng has significantly expanded the OSP's staff, yet achieved minimal results in combating corruption.

He accused Agyebeng of unfairly targeting the NPP, citing the investigation into alleged irregularities at the Customs Division under the current government.

He said the focus solely on auctions from 2016 to 2022 raises questions about why similar events under the previous NDC administration haven't been investigated.

Additionally, Alhaji Osman criticized the disparity in the OSP's handling of allegations of vote-buying. He noted the probe launched into the NPP parliamentary primaries while no similar action was taken regarding accusations against the NDC.

The Special Prosecutor recently expressed concerns over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases he was pursuing, warning that this could lead to dire consequences for Ghana’s anti-corruption fight.