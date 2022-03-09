Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah appointed Board Member of GCB

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah has been appointed a Non-Executive Director of the board of GCB Bank PLC.
A press release issued Tuesday by the Ghana Stock Exchange said Dr Amoah's appointment took effect on February 24, 2022.
Also appointed to the GCB Bank Board in a separate release was Daniel Kweku Tweneboah Asirifi, a member of the Legal Service Board.
Profile of Dr Amoah
Dr Amoah is a Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament and a member of one of the Parliamentary Service Board Sub-Committees in charge of the unit responsible for Procurement.
He is also a member of the committee tasked to manage the selection of the Auditing Entity that will have the mandate to audit the Auditor General. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank Plc.
Dr Amoah was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, MASLOC at the Office of President of Ghana where small and medium-size businesses were capitalized. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Zintex Portfolio Services Limited, a parent company with many subsidiaries: Zintex Finance & Investment Consult, Zintex Farms and Zintex Construction. Dr Amoah was formerly the Deputy National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Coordinator and later became the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Kencity Group of Companies. He is a Finance & Investment Consultant. Dr Stephen Amoah holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Actuarial Science from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) with the option of Finance and Investment.
The research title for Dr Amoah's PhD was Optimal Pricing for Risky Assets in a Competitive Market with special emphasis on Finance and Macroeconomics. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Financial Management from the University Derby in the United Kingdom. Dr Amoah has a Certificate in Entrepreneurship from MIT in the US. He has BSc. in Computer Science from KNUST. Dr Amoah has participated a number of International Programs: seminars and conferences in countries such as Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Portugal. In Italy, Dr Amoah spoke on the Investment Opportunity within the Sub- Region of Africa and the Challenges Confronting the Continent. Other programs in Africa Dr Amoah has attended were in Botswana, Niger and Djibouti.