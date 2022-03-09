Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by the NDC MP for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, which was seeking to halt his appeal at the Court of Appeal in which he is challenging his nullification as a legislator by the High Court.
Mr Quayson wanted the apex court to stay proceedings at the Court of Appeal and refer Article 94(2) of the 1992 Constitution for interpretation.
But the court in a 3-2 majority decision, dismissed the application, which effectively meant the Court of Appeal can go ahead and hear the appeal.
Justices on the majority side were Justices Gertrude Torkornoo, Clemence Honyenuga and Yonny Kulendi, while Justices Gabriel Pwamang and Agnes Dordzie dissented.
More to follow...
