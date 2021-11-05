New Juaben South MP supports school

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Mr Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, has donated 10 computers and accessories to the Trinity Presbyterian Model School.
The donation of the GH¢45,000 worth of computers are to be used to enhance the knowledge of the students in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
It was in response to a request made by one of the students to the MP that their school had no computers to study ICT subject.
Presentation
Presenting the computers to the school at Adweso Estate, Mr Baafi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said it was necessary for schoolchildren to learn how to operate computers as the country had migrated to a digital and technology-oriented state.
Most basic schools within the municipality, according to the MP, did not have computers to learn ICT.
"We are going to build a society where every child will learn how to use computer. Computers have become something we cannot live without and it is very important for all, especially students, to learn how to use computers," Mr Baafi stated.
Mr Baafi appealed to the school authorities as well as the children to put the computers to good use and also ensure their regular maintenance.
He advised the teachers not to deny the schoolchildren the use of the computers, since they were procured purposely for them to learn ICT.
The New Juaben South Municipal Education Director, Mr Victor DeGraft Etsison, who received the computers on behalf of the school, expressed his appreciation to the MP for the good work that he was doing to improve the standard of education in the municipality.
The Headmistress of the school, Ms Vivian Obuobisa- Darko, commended the MP for his support to the school.
She assured the MP that the computers would be appropriately utilised.